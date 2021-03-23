Drivers taken to hospital following truck crash on Highway 402 in Sarnia

The drivers of two transport trucks that crashed Tuesday afternoon on Highway 402 in Sarnia were taken to hospital, the Lambton OPP says.

Paul Morden
Mar 23, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Workers walks past two transport trucks that came into collision Tuesday on Highway 402 near Christina Street in Sarnia. Drivers of both trucks were taken to hospital and a section of the westbound highway was closed.
Workers walks past two transport trucks that came into collision Tuesday on Highway 402 near Christina Street in Sarnia. Drivers of both trucks were taken to hospital and a section of the westbound highway was closed. Photo by Paul Morden /The Observer

The drivers of two transport trucks that crashed Tuesday afternoon on Highway 402 in Sarnia were taken to hospital, the Lambton OPP says.

The collision closed a westbound section of the highway from Modeland Road to Christina Street, detouring trucks and other highway traffic onto city streets.

Police said officers were called to the crash just before 1 p.m. Fire trucks, police cruisers, tow trucks and other emergency vehicles were at the scene near the Sarnia courthouse.

That section of highway approaches the Blue Water Bridge and has been the site of several crashes involving transport trucks.

Police said the drivers’ conditions weren’t initially known.

Emergency vehicles and crews are shown near two transport trucks that came into collision Tuesday on Highway 402 near Christina Street in Sarnia. Drivers of both trucks were taken to hospital and a section of the westbound highway was closed. (PAUL MORDEN, The Observer)
Emergency vehicles and crews are shown near two transport trucks that came into collision Tuesday on Highway 402 near Christina Street in Sarnia. Drivers of both trucks were taken to hospital and a section of the westbound highway was closed. (PAUL MORDEN, The Observer) Paul Morden/The Observer
Police and firefighters are shown near where two transport trucks came into collision Tuesday on Highway 402 near Christina Street in Sarnia. Drivers of both trucks were taken to hospital and a section of the westbound highway was closed. (PAUL MORDEN, The Observer)
Police and firefighters are shown near where two transport trucks came into collision Tuesday on Highway 402 near Christina Street in Sarnia. Drivers of both trucks were taken to hospital and a section of the westbound highway was closed. (PAUL MORDEN, The Observer) Paul Morden/The Observer
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sarnia

This Week in Flyers