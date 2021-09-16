Drugs and a sawed-off rifle were seized Wednesday in Sarnia, says city police.

Article content

Drugs and a sawed-off rifle were seized Wednesday in Sarnia, says city police.

A vehicle had been stopped by police at about 11:50 a.m. on Christina Street, near Highway 402, as part of an investigation when an officer spotted a firearm, police said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Drugs and sawed-off rifle seized Wednesday in Sarnia Back to video

It’s alleged a sawed-off rifle, with a .22 calibre round in the chamber and wrapped in a bandana, was found along with ammunition and suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine, police said.

A 39-year-old Petrolia resident and a 35-year-old Windsor resident were arrested and face charges, police said.