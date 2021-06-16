Drugs found in car after suspended and impaired motorist’s arrest: Sarnia police

A suspect Sarnia police say had a suspended licence and wasn’t supposed to leave his home was found driving impaired with drugs in his vehicle.

Now a 35-year-old Tilbury man is facing three charges and being held for a bail hearing, police said.

The incident took place around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday after police said they received a complaint about a vehicle crossing into oncoming traffic multiple times while heading west on London Road from East Street North. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle at London Road and Christina Street North, but it initially ignored the emergency lights and kept moving at low speeds, police said.

After finally stopping, officers learned the driver’s licence was suspended and the suspect was breaching the conditions of his release by being out of his home.

The suspect also showed signs of being impaired. After his arrest, officers found some suspected liquid purple fentanyl and about 1.2 grams of solid purple fentanyl, police said.

The suspect has been charged with impaired driving, failing to comply with a release order, and opioid possession.