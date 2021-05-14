Article content

Residents of a home on Christina Street safely escaped a basement fire Thursday night after smoke alarms sounded, says Sarnia Fire Rescue Services.

Firefighters from three city stations were called shortly after midnight to the 500 block of Christina Street and, when they arrived, saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the basement.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Dryer fire damages Sarnia home Back to video

The fire was brought under control quickly and damage, estimated at $20,000, was limited to a small area of the basement, the service said.

A clothes dryer was the cause, it said.

“Sarnia Fire Rescue Services wants to remind everyone of the importance of having working smoke alarms on every level of your home,” the service said in a news release. “Working smoke alarms save lives.”