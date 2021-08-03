E-bike driver and passenger charged in Grand Bend

A driver and passenger alleged to have switched places on an E-bike Saturday evening after leaving a licensed establishment in Grand Bend were both charged with impaired driving, says Lambton OPP.

Paul Morden
Aug 03, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
OPP cruiser

A driver and passenger alleged to have switched places on an E-bike Saturday evening after leaving a licensed establishment in Grand Bend were both charged with impaired driving, says Lambton OPP.

Police said it’s alleged the two individuals got on an E-bike and drove away from a Main Street establishment at about 10:30 p.m. but then stopped and switched places after spotting OPP officers.

The E-bike was stopped by police and a 42-year-old Lambton Shores resident and a 27-year-old London resident were both arrested for impaired driving.

The London resident also faces charges of failing to comply with release and probation orders, and driving while prohibited.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sarnia

This Week in Flyers