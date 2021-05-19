





Article content Sarnia’s riverfront could be in line for a major makeover. City councillors recently spent an hour brainstorming with the consultants tasked with coming up with a new waterfront master plan for the city. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Early ideas considered for waterfront master plan Back to video Among the ideas from Sarnia’s elected officials were pedestrian bridges over the industrial rail line cutting across waterfront park property; adding some sort of passenger locomotive to the line; adding sports courts to draw locals and tourists; adding more commercial development; creating a small-scale marina of sorts where the Ferry Dock Hill building was recently demolished; and “Indigenizing” the space to make it more reflective of First Nations history. “At this point, we’re still in that early, early pre-concept phase and pre-development phase, trying to understand what are some of the major priorities that the city and the community would like us to look at,” said Paul Hicks, principal and urban planner with Re: public Urbanism, recently contracted by the city for $200,000 to craft the plan.

Article content Extensive consultation with the community is intended in the coming months and the full plan, with advice on how to implement it and costing, is expected in October, he said. “I’d like this project to be so spectacular that Sarnia becomes a destination city,” said Coun. Bill Dennis. There exist tourism draws, but nothing yet that attracts people to stay overnight, said Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley. The hope is a revitalized waterfront could change that, he said, encouraging the consultants to work with Tourism Sarnia-Lambton and Point Edward. “A lot of these ideas could apply to their waterfront too,” Bradley said about the neighbouring village that already shares services like busing with the city. There are also opportunities to involve Aamjiwnaang First Nation, Bradley said, noting there may be opportunities to draw tourism by incorporating – but not exploiting – the First Nation’s thousands of years of history in the area. “It would be worth having the Aamjiwnaang directly involved and their vision of what should be occurring on what you can make the case is their waterfront,” Bradley said. Ideas to redevelop the land at the end of Lochiel Street and the CN Railway lands farther south are nothing new, he said. Concepts have been floated since the 1970s, he said, including a 1999 FORREC report that inspired a Port Sarnia concept in the early 2000s and called for commercial plazas, waterfront patios, a water taxi to the Sarnia Bay Marina, and a bandshell, among various other installations.

Article content Ultimately, the Port Sarnia idea fizzled because no one was interested in investing, Bradley said. “This is a very exciting opportunity, and I think very good for this council and the community to go through this,” he said about the master planning process. The waterfront is one of Sarnia’s key assets it needs to develop to grow its population and attract a younger demographic, a recent economic development report for the city says. The development of new condominiums downtown by Seasons Retirement Communities will create a larger customer base for shops, so it’s key to connect and extend downtown commercial to the waterfront, Coun. Mike Stark said. He also called for the city to make better use of the Point Lands near the Sarnia Harbour. There were indications councillors disagreed about the degree of waterfront development, including how much commercialization should take place. Sarnia spent years accumulating waterfront lands for public use, Bradley said. “And we have to be very careful about protecting that public versus commercial, private-sector uses,” he said. “I’m not opposed to them as long as the public interest is protected.” Bradley and Stark, meanwhile, disagreed about whether a city-owned waterfront parking lot north of George Street should be developed for more housing, with Stark calling it underutilized and Bradley cautioning against a wall of buildings blocking views of the river. Sarnia needs to stay mindful of the cost of whatever recommendations come out of the master planning process, Coun. Dave Boushy said. “Before you know it, the public will say ‘These are good ideas, but when are you going to reach to pave my road?’” he said. “There’s also the cost of not doing anything else,” Dennis said. “I think we have to consider that too.” tkula@postmedia.com

