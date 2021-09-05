Economic development aid program for ag businesses launched
An economic development campaign focused on helping agricultural businesses in the area recently kicked off in Sarnia-Lambton.
The $48,000 project, including 50 per cent funding through the Ontario Rural Economic Development (RED) program, includes one-on-one meetings with a consultant to discuss things like marketing and succession planning, virtual farm tours and a video series looking at local agricultural businesses – highlighting career pathways, sector technology and other aspects – and an upcoming seminar series also focused on those topics, officials with the Sarnia-Lambton Economic Partnership said.
The program focusing specifically on agriculture – key in the county, including in Sarnia – is an “exciting” extension of the support the partnership already provides for main street businesses, manufacturers and others, partnership CEO Stephen Thompson said.
“The primary focus is to help to ensure that agriculture-related businesses continue to be successful and grow,” he said. “And certainly career pathways, ensuring that there’s work force, is critical to ensuring that these businesses are successful,” among other technical considerations like business and succession planning, he said.
They “really are key to ensuring that businesses remain strong and grow and continue to be a driver of the Sarnia-Lambton area economy,” he said.
The Lambton Federation of Agriculture and the partnership are working together and contributing the rest of the funds for the project, said partnership economic development officer Shauna Carr.
“The key part with all of this is there is no cost to the businesses we’re supporting, either through the workshops, seminars or the one-on-one meetings,” she said.
A consultant was hired with a budget to hold 50 one-on-one meetings, and plans are to hold six or seven seminars and workshops – subjects to be determined – before January, she said.
Details are available by calling 519-332-1820.
Meanwhile a second RED grant was also announced recently for the City of Sarnia, where work is underway to create an economic development website by March, said city economic development director Kelly Provost.
Information about the community and site development opportunities, as well as a tracking system to make sure potential investors get the support they need are part of the estimated $40,000 project, half-funded with provincial grant money, she said.
“Prior to the pandemic we know that site selectors were looking for information online prior to initiating contact with offices like ours,” she said, noting that includes information about the local workforce, land available for development, research and development capabilities, and aspects of the community like its transportation infrastructure.
“So this project is really meant to increase Sarnia’s competitiveness by making that information readily available to anybody that’s looking for it,” she said, noting the city is thankful for the grant money.
A website url hasn’t been selected yet, she said.
In a recent press release announcing the grants, Sarnia-Lambton MPP Bob Bailey noted the projects are two of more than 60 funded under the RED program “to help diversify local economies, retain skilled workers and create jobs.”
tkula@postmedia.com