Educational assistant from Alvinston wins $500,000 in the lottery

An Alvinston woman won half-a-million dollars in the July 2 Lotto Max draw.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said in a news release Karen White-McCallum won a $508,006.30 second-place prize in the recent draw.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Educational assistant from Alvinston wins $500,000 in the lottery Back to video

The educational assistant described herself as an occasional lottery player. “I like to play when the jackpot is big,” White-McCallum said in the news release.

The size of the prize came as a surprise, she said.

“This was the last of a few tickets I scanned – I thought I won $5,000 at first,” White-McCallum said. “My husband is the one that said, ‘no you won half a million.’”

White-McCallum said she plans to pay bills, save for retirement and help her children with the money.

“I’m also going to plan a wine tour for my birthday with my 12 girlfriends,” she said.