Efforts continue to find a solution to 911 medical calls dispute in Sarnia

The Sarnia fire service, backed by city council, wants its firefighters to continue its tradition of responding to 911 calls, along with paramedics, for near drownings, chokings, seizures, allergic reactions, uncontrolled bleeding and chest pain.

“There were some that wished to deal with it today,” Marriott said following the county council meeting. “It’s becoming urgent enough that it shouldn’t be tabled any longer.”

That motion, though, wasn’t unanimous, and Warden Kevin Marriott noted some members of county council are running out of patience.

Lambton County council agreed Wednesday to a move by Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley to give managers with the city fire department and the county ambulance service the additional time to negotiate an agreement on what’s known as “tiered response.”

The two sides in a dispute over when Sarnia fire crews should be sent to medical 911 calls with Lambton County ambulances have been given until July to reach a settlement.

Firefighters temporarily stopped responding to those calls last year to minimize the number of people on scene amid concerns about COVID-19. The city fire service said in December it wanted to resume responding to the calls, but the county’s ambulance service said it wanted to stick with the status quo and a more limited list of medical calls for firefighter response.

Those calls include cardiac arrests when vital signs are absent, for unconscious or unresponsive patients and when firefighters are requested by paramedics.

County council began tabling calls for it to act on the issue in February with the aim of giving the city and county departments time to come to an agreement.

Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley said everyone prefers a negotiated agreement, but acknowledged the dispute “has to come to an end at some point,” which he added will be when the issue comes back to county council in July.

“This comes down to the City of Sarnia has decided on a level of service, and we are proud of that level of service and support it,” Bradley said, “and that’s our right as a local municipality.”

The city recently appointed a medical director for its fire service.

A recent report by the county’s emergency medical services department said all other municipal fire services in Lambton are following the new shorter list of “tiered response” calls.

It added the approach is supported by the regional medical director of the Southwestern Ontario Regional Base Hospital Program and that the county department believes developing a new “evidence-based tiered response agreement” is best for the community.

The county department said it’s open to negotiating the issue with the city fire service, with the aid of each party’s medical directors.

But, it added, “resolution to this matter cannot, however, be continuously deferred.”

Marriott said Wednesday, “It’s unfortunate it has gone on this long.”

