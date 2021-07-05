Eight businesses selected for Sarnia-area program for young companies

A program designed to help new businesses in the Sarnia area get started has announced eight companies that will participate over the next year.

The 12-month Starter Company Plus program is offered by the Sarnia Lambton Economic Partnership’s Business Enterprise Centre and provides access to mentoring, as well as grant funding, to foster entrepreneurship and small business growth across the county.

This year’s participants include new and existing small businesses.

The new businesses are Embodied Life Pilates and Movement Centre, Senior Transition Made Simple, Sound HR Associates and The Raven Heart. The existing businesses are Bluepoint Public Relations, My Fit Room Studio, Studio Q Designs and Sweet Maple Designs.

Chantelle Core, development coordinator with the partnership, said the program is funded with $30,000 from the provincial government and is in its third year.

Each of the businesses taking part can receive up to $5,000 to help them grow or start their business, she said.

“We work with all of the interested applicants for the program to help them develop a strong business plan,” Core said.

The plans, along with a video prepared for each applicant, goes to a review committee to choose which are most likely to benefit from the grant and mentoring, she said.

This year, 50 small businesses took part in the four-month business planning process and those not selected can continue using the Business Enterprise Centre’s free services, including workshops, seminars and consultation services.

“The goal is really to help them continue on the journey to entrepreneurship or growing their existing business,” Core said.