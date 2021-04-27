Elevated flaring possible at Nova Chemicals Corunna site

Article content

A maintenance outage at its Corunna facility would lead to periods of elevated flaring, says Nova Chemicals.

The company said Tuesday morning the outage was due to an issue discovered during a routine inspection at the chemical production site in St. Clair Township.

There were no injuries or environmental impact, company spokesperson Julia Iacovella said in an email.

“Our first priority is the safety of our employees, contractors and community,” she said. “We anticipate the flaring to last two days as we safely shut down the facility to complete repairs.”

It wasn’t known how long the outage at the Corunna facility will last, Iacovella said.

“We apologize for the noise and light disturbances that the flaring causes our neighbours and community,” she said.

No other impacts were expected, Iacovella added.

Construction on the company’s Corunna cracker expansion at the site has been temporarily paused as the maintenance work is completed but construction continues at the neighbouring polyethylene manufacturing facility on Rokeby Line, she said.

Nova Chemicals said earlier this month construction on its $2.5-billion expansion in St. Clair Township was 64 per cent completed.

Along with the new Rokeby site, the company is expanding capacity at its Corunna site as part of the expansion.

The work began in late 2017 and startup of the new plant and Corunna expansion was expected to begin in late 2022, the company has said.