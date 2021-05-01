Eleven more COVID-19 cases confirmed
Article content
Another 11 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sarnia-Lambton Saturday.
The increase brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Sarnia-Lambton since the pandemic began to 3,249.
Eleven more COVID-19 cases confirmed Back to video
The number of cases that have been resolved was 3,113 Saturday, up nine from a day earlier, Lambton public health reported in its daily update.
The number of active cases increased by two, to 80.
There remained four COVID-19 outbreaks in the community and 11 patients in hospital at Bluewater Health with confirmed COVID-19.
There have been 56 deaths from COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton.