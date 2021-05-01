Article content

Another 11 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sarnia-Lambton Saturday.

The increase brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Sarnia-Lambton since the pandemic began to 3,249.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Eleven more COVID-19 cases confirmed Back to video

The number of cases that have been resolved was 3,113 Saturday, up nine from a day earlier, Lambton public health reported in its daily update.

The number of active cases increased by two, to 80.

There remained four COVID-19 outbreaks in the community and 11 patients in hospital at Bluewater Health with confirmed COVID-19.

There have been 56 deaths from COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton.