Emergency responders readying for Sunday Float Down

The unsanctioned Port Huron Float Down was smooth going in 2020, and emergency responders are getting ready to stand by again Sunday, just in case, for the annual 12-kilometer flotilla of floats along the St. Clair River.

“We do discourage it,” said Kathleen Getty with the Canadian Coast Guard and incident commander for this year’s response.

“It’s unsanctioned because it is very dangerous,” she said, but encouraged people who choose to partake anyway – some years up to 6,000 people deploy floats on the water, with most departing from Port Huron, Mich. south to Marysville’s Chrysler Beach – to wear a personal floatation device, bring waterproof bags for personal items and ID, let someone not participating know where you are and when you intend to get out of the water, add your name, phone number and contact information on your float and gear, and never go alone.

“And recognize that alcohol and medical issues can be detrimental to the safety of floaters,” Getty said. “Always keep that in mind … the water is very cold.”

The decades-old tradition last year amid COVID-19 and poor weather attracted about 2,000 to 3,000 people, she said.

“We didn’t have any major issues or situations last year with regard to people being lost or injured or anything like that,” she said. “It was a fairly quiet year. I guess the wind was blowing in the right direction.”

In 2016 wind pushed about 1,500 mostly Americans with identification, money, cellphones or a ride home to Canadian shores, from where they were gathered up and proceed by Canadian officials before being bused back to Michigan.

“Nothing of significance” happened in 2020, Getty said.

“Sometimes we have the odd one that will get blown over, but I don’t recall that there was any significant (number of) individuals landing.”