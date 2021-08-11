Emergency responders readying for Sunday Float Down
The unsanctioned Port Huron Float Down was smooth going in 2020, and emergency responders are getting ready to stand by again Sunday, just in case, for the annual 12-kilometer flotilla of floats along the St. Clair River.
“We do discourage it,” said Kathleen Getty with the Canadian Coast Guard and incident commander for this year’s response.
“It’s unsanctioned because it is very dangerous,” she said, but encouraged people who choose to partake anyway – some years up to 6,000 people deploy floats on the water, with most departing from Port Huron, Mich. south to Marysville’s Chrysler Beach – to wear a personal floatation device, bring waterproof bags for personal items and ID, let someone not participating know where you are and when you intend to get out of the water, add your name, phone number and contact information on your float and gear, and never go alone.
“And recognize that alcohol and medical issues can be detrimental to the safety of floaters,” Getty said. “Always keep that in mind … the water is very cold.”
The decades-old tradition last year amid COVID-19 and poor weather attracted about 2,000 to 3,000 people, she said.
“We didn’t have any major issues or situations last year with regard to people being lost or injured or anything like that,” she said. “It was a fairly quiet year. I guess the wind was blowing in the right direction.”
In 2016 wind pushed about 1,500 mostly Americans with identification, money, cellphones or a ride home to Canadian shores, from where they were gathered up and proceed by Canadian officials before being bused back to Michigan.
“Nothing of significance” happened in 2020, Getty said.
“Sometimes we have the odd one that will get blown over, but I don’t recall that there was any significant (number of) individuals landing.”
In 2014, a 19-year-old experience swimmer drowned during the event.
Transport Canada will close the river to boat traffic between noon and 10 p.m., Getty said, and a dozen Canadian Coast Guard, RCMP, OPP, Transport Canada, Sarnia Fire and other vessels are expected to be on the water, along with at least 80 response personnel overall.
More will be patrolling on the U.S. side, she said. The U.S. and Canadian Coast guards issued a joint statement recently warning about the dangers of the event.
“From a coast guard asset perspective, we’re there to ensure that people stay alive and don’t get injured,” Getty said.
Boaters need to plan appropriately for the day, she said, meaning clearing the river by noon if they’re planning to go out, and realizing they won’t be able to get back in for 10 hours.
Sarnia is also closing Ferry Dock Hill and the Sarnia boat launch between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Aug. 15.
“All hands are on deck,” said Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley.
“All the emergency people are fully prepared for any eventuality.”
There’s little difference from last year’s event when COVID-19 was also a factor, he said, other than many participants will hopefully be vaccinated.
“It’s a big training exercise every year now for all the people involved, the emergency groups,” he said.
tkula@postmedia.com