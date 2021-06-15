





Share this Story: Enbridge Gas spending more than $500 million in Lambton County

Enbridge Gas spending more than $500 million in Lambton County More than $557 million in natural gas projects are underway, approved or proposed for Lambton County in the near future, says Enbridge Gas. Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer

Article content More than $557 million in natural gas projects are underway, approved or proposed for Lambton County in the near future, Enbridge Gas officials say. The company provided an update on the work – some of which has already begun – during Tuesday’s annual general meeting of the Sarnia-Lambton Economic Partnership. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Enbridge Gas spending more than $500 million in Lambton County Back to video “Enbridge Gas is investing significantly in its operations in Lambton County,” spokesperson Matt Ciupka said. “These projects mean local jobs, local sourcing and, most importantly, reinforce our commitment to Lambton County.” Enbridge and Union Gas amalgamated in 2019 to become the largest natural gas utility in North America in volume and third largest in total customers, including more than 48,000 in Lambton, Ciupka said. The county is also home to some of the company’s largest chemical and petrochemical customers, he added. “We help keep this country’s economic engine keep humming,” Ciupka said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Its facilities in Lambton area include more than 2,300 kilometres of pipeline, as well as the Dawn storage hub that is Canada’s largest integrated underground storage facility and one of the top natural gas trading hubs in North America, he said. The company spends a total of more than $1 billion on capital projects each year, he said. They include a Dawn-Corunna project with a value of $220 million to replace some of the company’s older transmission and shortage assets in St. Clair Township. Several natural gas compressors at a Corunna compressor station approaching the end of their life cycle will be decommissioned and a new 30-inch pipe built between the station, St. Clair Township and the Dawn operations centre in Dawn-Euphemia Township, Ciupka said. The project is subject to Ontario Energy Board approval and, if approved, is expected to begin in mid-2023 and be completed at the end of that year. A London Lines replacement project, serving customers in Lambton and neighbouring Middlesex County, will see about 82 km of natural gas pipeline replaced “to improve the integrity of our pipeline network, increase system flexibility and ensure adequate supply to the area,” Ciupka said. The lines run from the Dawn facility to a station just outside of London Middlesex Centre, he said. The $164-million project has been approved by the energy board and is expected to be completed by the end of this year, Ciupka said. The Corunna compressor station on Tecumseh Road in St. Clair Township was commissioned in the 1960s and stores natural gas during lower demand summer months for use during higher demand periods in the winter, he said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Enbridge is spending more than $60 million to replace above-ground pipes in one area of the facility with new below-ground piping. Work began late last year and will be finished by the end of 2022, Ciupka said. Storage enhancement projects include one allowing additional storage capacity at three existing underground storage pools in St. Clair Township at a cost of $60 million. “Construction will begin this summer and wrap up in 2022,” he said. Another project will increase operating pressures of three other pools in St. Clair Township in the area of Bickford Line and Brigden Road. The $15-million project began in August 2020 and will be completed later this summer, Ciupka said. A $31-million Sarnia Industrial Line reinforcement project approved by the energy board includes construction of 1.2 km of new 20-inch natural gas pipeline, south of LaSalle Line and running parallel to the existing line, he said. Construction on the project is underway and is expected to go into service in November. “Demand for natural gas among industries in Sarnia and Lambton County is increasing, and we field many requests for incremental natural gas distribution capacity in the area each year,” Ciupka said. The project will provide capacity to serve the Nova Chemicals Corunna site expansion now underway, he said. pmorden@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sarnia