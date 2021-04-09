Recognition of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic has joined memorial stones in the Rotary International Flag Plaza on the waterfront near the Blue Water Bridge.

Article content

Recognition of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic has joined memorial stones in the Rotary International Flag Plaza on the waterfront near the Blue Water Bridge.

“This stone was something our club wanted to do to honour the essential workers that have been doing such a great job for us,” said Pat Voegelin of the Rotary Club of Bluewaterland.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Esssential workers honoured with memorial at Sarnia flag plaza Back to video

The Sarnia-area service club created the plaza in 2004 and sells engraved memorial stones that are embedded around poles flying the Canadian and U.S. flags.

Voegelin said the theme of Rotary – “service above self” – was included in the engraving on the stone installed recently.

“Essential workers, thank you for your service above self during COVID-19,” the message says.

“We want to honour those folks,” Voegelin said.

Other memorial stones purchased from the club were being added this week to the plaza, which is filling up.

Donors can have a small red brick engraved with a memorial message for a $100 donation to the club, or a larger beige stone for a $600 donation.

Money raised from the sale of stones helps the service club fund local projects, such as a playground and peace garden at Centennial Park.

Information about the memorial stone program at the plaza can be found on the club’s website, rotarysarniabwl.org.

“It is getting full, but we are going to expand a bit to the north,” Voegelin said.

“That will probably take us for another year, just with the way the stones are selling. The space is going very, very quickly.”

pmorden@postmedia.com