COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Clearwater Arena closes as rollout shifts to smaller sites
Friday marked the final day for one of Sarnia’s mass-immunization COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
Article content
Friday marked the final day for one of Sarnia’s mass-immunization COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
Advertisement
Article content
Health unit and city staff and volunteers inside the large-scale facility at Clearwater Arena helped hand out the final few hundred shots – more than 800 as of Friday afternoon – before shutting it down and handing it back over to the city.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Clearwater Arena closes as rollout shifts to smaller sites Back to video
Kevin Churchill, Lambton public health’s manager of family health, said it’s been “excellent” using the Wellington Street twin-pad arena as a mass-immunization hub this summer.
“It’s like clockwork,” he said Friday. “Great support from the volunteers, the city – couldn’t ask for a better setup.”
“Absolutely fantastic,” agreed Ron Realesmith, the city’s emergency management and corporate security manager.
After being used through test pilots, the clinic officially opened to the public a little more than one month ago, giving the health unit a second urban mass clinic along with the arena in Point Edward, which has been operating since March.
Jan Herbert, a retired public health nurse, has helped out at Clearwater for about 10 clinics.
“It’s been actually quite a privilege to be able to be a part of this and to give back to my community,” the Sarnia resident said.
But with more than 163,000 total doses already administered as of Friday – about 75 per cent of the eligible population in Sarnia-Lambton has received at least one dose – the health unit is shifting the focus of its rollout to small-scale facilities such as mobile and drop-in clinics. Point Edward’s final day as a mass clinic is slated for Aug. 10, although vaccines will still be available on-site there at the Optimist Hall.
Advertisement
Article content
“There’ll still be opportunities to get vaccinated (there) certainly until the end of August and then beyond that through doctors and pharmacies,” Churchill said.
Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health, said this week the overall local vaccination picture is “looking really strong.
“I’m encouraged by the fact that we have really high coverage rates in the most at-risk population age groups,” he said.
The health unit continues to encourage students ages 12 to 17 to get their first or second doses prior to the start of the school year.
All eligible residents can book appointments through the health unit’s registration page bit.ly/3xzvuBQ. People with questions can call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but officials cautioned call volumes are “very” high.
No new local COVID-19 cases were reported Friday by the health unit. Of the 3,638 cases since the pandemic began, 3,565 are considered resolved while five were still active. A total of 679 have screened positive for a variant of concern, with 43 linked to Delta.
The death toll was still 68 and there were no active outbreaks.
Bluewater Health reported it doesn’t have any COVID patients in hospital.
tbridge@postmedia.com
@ObserverTerry