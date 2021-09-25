Fairbank Oil marks 160 years
A part of oil history quietly marked its 160th anniversary this summer.
Fairbank Oil Fields, founded in July 1861 in Oil Springs, has been largely closed to the public amid the pandemic, save for self-guided driving tours on the property, said Pat McGee.
Normally narrated wagon rides and the nearby Oil Museum of Canada – which has been closed for renovations – are draws, she said.
“We haven’t been able to do a lot of that stuff.”
Instead, the oil property with 320 wells and that still uses technology from the 1800s, has been focused on things like cleaning and website improvements, said McGee..
“In some ways it’s a breather for us to kind of get to projects and a lot of the organizing that in the flurry of day-to-day stuff usually you don’t get to,” she said.
McGee is married to Charlie Fairbank, the fourth generation Fairbank to run the property since it was established by his great-grandfather, John Henry Fairbank.
The first oil well in North America was dug in Oil Springs three years earlier, in 1858, and helped spur a world energy transition to oil from coal, McGee said.
“Our whole world economy runs on oil at the moment, so that’s quite significant,” she said. “The fact that it happened here is amazing.”
The site, it’s hoped, will be visited by international heritage experts next year who have been studying the development of global oil technology and its heritage sites.
In 2017, the Oil Museum of Canada and the Fairbank Oil Fields applied unsuccessful to be added to Canada’s tentative list of sites for UNESCO World Heritage designation.
Plans are to apply again at the next opportunity, McGee said, noting the exposure from the delegation could help spread the word about Oil Springs and bolster chances for the next application.
The delegation from the International Committee for the Conservation of Industrial Heritage and the International Council on Monuments and Sites had initially been expected to visit in May, 2020.
They’ve been postponed twice amid the pandemic, McGee said.
“That is now planned for Aug. 25-27, fingers crossed, depending on the pandemic,” she said.
Fairbank has supplied crude to Imperial Oil since 1880, and annually sells about 24,000 barrels of crude, McGee said, noting the oil fields are also the site of Canada’s first gusher – the Shaw Well of 1862.
Discovery of oil in Oil Springs led to the founding of Petrolia and the establishment of the Chemical Valley in Sarnia, she said.
“It’s not Lambton County’s history, it’s bigger than that,” she said. “It’s Canadian history … global history.”
