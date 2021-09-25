Fairbank Oil marks 160 years

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Fairbank Oil Fields, founded in July 1861 in Oil Springs, has been largely closed to the public amid the pandemic, save for self-guided driving tours on the property, said Pat McGee.

Normally narrated wagon rides and the nearby Oil Museum of Canada – which has been closed for renovations – are draws, she said.

“We haven’t been able to do a lot of that stuff.”

Instead, the oil property with 320 wells and that still uses technology from the 1800s, has been focused on things like cleaning and website improvements, said McGee..

“In some ways it’s a breather for us to kind of get to projects and a lot of the organizing that in the flurry of day-to-day stuff usually you don’t get to,” she said.

McGee is married to Charlie Fairbank, the fourth generation Fairbank to run the property since it was established by his great-grandfather, John Henry Fairbank.

The first oil well in North America was dug in Oil Springs three years earlier, in 1858, and helped spur a world energy transition to oil from coal, McGee said.

“Our whole world economy runs on oil at the moment, so that’s quite significant,” she said. “The fact that it happened here is amazing.”

The site, it’s hoped, will be visited by international heritage experts next year who have been studying the development of global oil technology and its heritage sites.

In 2017, the Oil Museum of Canada and the Fairbank Oil Fields applied unsuccessful to be added to Canada’s tentative list of sites for UNESCO World Heritage designation.