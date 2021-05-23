Fairbank tree-planting project complete

Article content

More than 13,300 trees have been planted on oil well property in Oil Springs

The two-year planting project on Fairbank Oil Fields by the St. Clair Conservation Authority wrapped up earlier this month, with oaks, hickories, silver maple, sycamore and black walnut planted to link two wooded areas on the 243-hectare property, owners Charlie and Pat McGee said in a press release.

The married duo are the fourth generation of the family in the oil business in central Lambton County, where the first commercial oil well was dug in the mid 1800s.

The reforestation project announced in 2020 is aimed at returning part of the land to what it was before it was cleared for oil production.

About 350 historic oil wells dot the Fairbank property that’s also about one-sixth forest.

The tree planting largely took place on a three-hectare former soybean field between Aberfeldy and Gum Bed Line, to link the two existing wooded areas and help with biodiversity, the news release says.

About 700 of the 6,700 saplings planted May 12 and 13 – the rest were planted in 2020 – were also planted in the Fairbank field north of the Oil Museum of Canada, it says.

Hopes are the trees help offset carbon released from producing roughly 24,000 barrels of oil each year, Fairbank said in the press release.

The planting project is about two-thirds funded by Natural Resources Canada and non-government organizations.

The landowners are covering about one-third of the costs and McGee estimated that out-of-pocket sum is about $6,000.