Fatal collision investigation closes section of Sarnia's London Line

Sarnia police say a middle-aged man died on the way to hospital Friday morning following a single-vehicle collision on London Line.

Yellow police tape was up around a damaged Jeep in the parking lot of the Versatile Inn and Goldie’s Family Restaurant, where a crew from Bluewater Power was working on a downed pole.

London Line, from Exmouth Street to Blackwell Road, was expected to be closed for most of the day for the investigation, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to call 519-344-8861, ext. 6193.