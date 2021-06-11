





Share this Story: Father, with ties to Sarnia, of accused in alleged anti-Muslim mass killing speaks out

Father, with ties to Sarnia, of accused in alleged anti-Muslim mass killing speaks out The family of accused London mass killer Nathaniel Veltman is speaking out, expressing “shock and horror” over the deadly hit-and-run that killed four members of a local Muslim family in what police allege was a hate-motivated attack.

Article content The family of accused London mass killer Nathaniel Veltman is speaking out, expressing “shock and horror” over the deadly hit-and-run that killed four members of a local Muslim family in what police allege was a hate-motivated attack. Veltman is a 20-year-old part-time farm worker who is originally from Strathroy but lives in a downtown London apartment. He was back in court Thursday morning on first-degree murder charges in connection with the biggest mass killing in London’s history. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Father, with ties to Sarnia, of accused in alleged anti-Muslim mass killing speaks out Back to video His father, Mark Veltman, who works at Lambton College in Sarnia, issued a statement Thursday to The Observer decrying the violence. “It was with utmost shock and horror that I came to hear of the unspeakable crime committed last weekend,” he wrote. “There are no words adequate to properly express my deep sorrow for the victims of this senseless act. “As this investigation is ongoing no further comments will be made.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Veltman was back in court Thursday morning and remains in custody on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He will likely need legal aid to pay for legal representation, his lawyer said. Mark Veltman did not respond to a followup request to confirm if he lives in Sarnia and works at Lambton College. Multiple websites point to him spending more than two decades working in the Sarnia school’s information technology department. A Lambton College spokesperson did confirm Thursday afternoon he is an employee. Diana Forbes, the London Road school’s director of marketing, communications and brand management, said she couldn’t answer other questions about how long he’s worked there, his job title or if he’s taken time off work since his son’s arrest. Forbes added the school is “deeply saddened” by the tragedy in London. “Us, along with millions of Canadians, are extending our heartfelt condolences to the surviving son, the relatives and friends of the Afzaal family,” she said. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sarnia