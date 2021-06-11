Father, with ties to Sarnia, of accused in alleged anti-Muslim mass killing speaks out
The family of accused London mass killer Nathaniel Veltman is speaking out, expressing “shock and horror” over the deadly hit-and-run that killed four members of a local Muslim family in what police allege was a hate-motivated attack.
Article content
The family of accused London mass killer Nathaniel Veltman is speaking out, expressing “shock and horror” over the deadly hit-and-run that killed four members of a local Muslim family in what police allege was a hate-motivated attack.
Veltman is a 20-year-old part-time farm worker who is originally from Strathroy but lives in a downtown London apartment. He was back in court Thursday morning on first-degree murder charges in connection with the biggest mass killing in London’s history.
Father, with ties to Sarnia, of accused in alleged anti-Muslim mass killing speaks out Back to video
His father, Mark Veltman, who works at Lambton College in Sarnia, issued a statement Thursday to The Observer decrying the violence.
“It was with utmost shock and horror that I came to hear of the unspeakable crime committed last weekend,” he wrote. “There are no words adequate to properly express my deep sorrow for the victims of this senseless act.
“As this investigation is ongoing no further comments will be made.”
Advertisement
Article content
It is the first public remarks from the family since Sunday night’s deadly crash – one that has sent shockwaves across London and Southwestern Ontario, stunned the country and made headlines worldwide. A massive vigil at the London Muslim Mosque drew more than 10,000 mourners Tuesday night.
A family of five was out for a walk near their northwest London home at 8:40 p.m. Sunday when police say a pickup truck jumped the curb at Hyde Park and South Carriage roads and struck them. Police allege it was a hate-motivated attack.
Salman Afzaal, a physiotherapist who worked at area nursing homes, his wife Madiha Salman, who was completing an engineering PhD at Western University, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her grandmother Talat Afzaal, 74, were struck and killed.
The couple’s nine-year-old son Fayez is the lone survivor. He remains in hospital with serious injuries.
Veltman’s online profile is something of a vacuum, puzzling experts, but Postmedia has pieced together several details: He is one of six kids, including a twin sister, who grew up in Strathroy. His parents divorced a few years ago and a friend says he was estranged from them at times and would sometimes “isolate himself” from others.
Neighbours have described an introverted young man whose penchant for playing loud video games created conflicts in his apartment building next to downtown London’s Covent Garden Market. CTV national news is reporting that divorce documents suggest the parents were concerned about his behaviour as a teen.
Advertisement
Article content
Veltman was back in court Thursday morning and remains in custody on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He will likely need legal aid to pay for legal representation, his lawyer said.
Mark Veltman did not respond to a followup request to confirm if he lives in Sarnia and works at Lambton College. Multiple websites point to him spending more than two decades working in the Sarnia school’s information technology department.
A Lambton College spokesperson did confirm Thursday afternoon he is an employee. Diana Forbes, the London Road school’s director of marketing, communications and brand management, said she couldn’t answer other questions about how long he’s worked there, his job title or if he’s taken time off work since his son’s arrest.
Forbes added the school is “deeply saddened” by the tragedy in London.
“Us, along with millions of Canadians, are extending our heartfelt condolences to the surviving son, the relatives and friends of the Afzaal family,” she said.
tbridge@postmedia.com
@ObserverTerry