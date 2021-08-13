FedDev announces $3.5M for Sarnia, St. Thomas and Tillsonburg airports
Sarnia’s Chris Hadfield airport is getting $1.9 million from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.
The FedDev Ontario money – earmarked for a new hangar, Plexiglas barriers, sanitation stations, signs and equipment to help re-establish regional scheduled service, was announced Friday as part of $3.5 million across three rural Southwestern Ontario airports.
“Sarnia Chris Hadfield Airport is vitally important to the community and region,” Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley said in the release.
“The federal government has sent a strong endorsement of its importance as a key part of this region’s transportation infrastructure through the (Regional Air Transportation Initiative) funding. This financial support will help position the airport for a safe and sustainable future.”
Another $1.1 million is going to the St. Thomas Municipal Airport for 8,000 square metres of additional ramp space to accommodate regional aircraft parking, fuelling and servicing, and to help grow industrial clients at the airport and throughout the region.
“This significant investment will support growth of industrial clients and development of commercial activities within the Elgin County region and will help to position the St. Thomas Municipal Airport for future economic investment,” St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston said in a release.
The Tillsonburg Regional Airport is receiving $535,000 to expand the apron where aircraft are parked and maintained, as well as to extend its taxiway and build access roads and perimeter fencing.
“This contribution will assist with our ongoing investment to ensure future sustainable growth at the Tillsonburg Regional Airport. In our expanding focus on regional connectivity, safety and future economic development we remain committed as a community to work with our partners to ensure our aggressive mandate is realized,” Tillsonburg Mayor Stephen Molnar said.
The investments will help create and maintain jobs in the communities, FedDev Ontario officials said in a press release.
A working group of labour, business, tourism, agriculture and industry representatives has been meeting since April in Sarnia to devise a strategic direction for the 1950s-built, city-owned airport that’s seen a sharp drop in revenue and was recommended by consultants last year to be put up for sale.
Air Canada stopped its commercial air service to Sarnia last year.
The Canadian Owners and Pilots Association Flight 7 is holding an open house at the Sarnia airport Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help send a message the city asset is still viable, an organizer said.
