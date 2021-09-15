Feedback mixed regarding proposed bus terminal move

Recent public feedback on a proposal to build a new transit terminal at Clearwater Arena was lukewarm, a recent city report says.

Among the 161 online surveys, about two-fifths of respondents said they were concerned about the loss of access to grocery shopping that would come with a shift from the Murphy Road terminal to the proposed new location for the bus transfer hub in Sarnia’s east.

Others said moving away from the existing terminal – flagged for relocation and upgrades in the city’s 2014 transportation master plan amid safety concerns – will make it harder to get around the city.

About 60 per cent of respondents said there are positives, including better amenities, in making the move that, with council approval, could happen by the end of 2022, Jackson said.

In-person surveys were also conducted at the existing terminal with little uptake, operations general manager David Jackson said.

City council this week deferred – 8-1, with Coun. Bill Dennis opposed – deciding whether to move forward with the project to December budget deliberations.

City staff are asking for about $480,000 in city spending for the project.

It’s expected to cost less than $1.8 million – the total budget request, including the city’s half-million, along with federal and provincial grant money – but a final estimate hasn’t been determined, Jackson said.

Details about whether enhancements are needed to existing public washroom facilities are still being worked out, he said, but “we’re confident we don’t actually need that much.”

The arena, where the city’s Mallroad Library is moving and renovations are planned to make a community hub, is a cheaper option than looking elsewhere, Jackson added, noting grant money wouldn’t cover the cost of purchasing property.