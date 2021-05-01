Article content

Fewer people walked for multiple sclerosis in 2020, and fundraising overall was down about 60 per cent from the 2019 version of the MS Walk fundraising campaign.

But those who did walk in the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada’s annual event raised more money on average, said Becky Mitts, the society’s senior director of community fundraising.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Fewer walkers raised more per person in 2020 MS Walk Back to video

“There are still 12 Canadians diagnosed a day on average” with the chronic autoimmune disease that can affect vision, memory and mobility, she said.

They and others are stepping up to try and fill the participation and fundraising void brought by COVID-19, she said.

An estimated 90,000 people in Canada live with MS.

In 2019, 35,000 people across 128 walk events in Canada raised about $7.8 million to help fund research and support for people with the disease, Mitts said.

When in-person events were scrapped to help mitigate COVID-19 spread in 2020 – people were encouraged to walk and fundraise on their own and share their results on social media – the number of people participating dropped to 10,000, and the national total raised was about $3.2 million, Mitts said.