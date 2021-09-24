Final phase of former Sarnia Zeller's plaza redevelopment set to begin
Work is expected to begin soon on a six-storey, 70-unit apartment building which will be part of the final phase of redevelopment of the former Zeller’s plaza on Sarnia’s London Road.
Redevelopment plans for the plaza were first announced in 2013, just eight months after the Zeller’s department store closed as part of Target’s ill-fated attempted to enter the Canadian market.
Since then, a Giant Tiger store opened in a renovated section of the former Zeller’s building.
Construction of a Tepperman’s furniture store followed, along with other new commercial space and, since 2016, the redevelopment project has been led by Sarnia’s Rob Dawson, founder of the Vensuris Group of Companies.
The new “mid-rise” building will be called The Addison, and its main entrance will face Afton Drive, Dawson said. It is expected to be ready for occupancy in November 2022.
Some construction contracts are already in place and there is expected to be “activity at the site” within the next 14 days, Dawson said.
“And then, it’s full steam ahead from there,” he said.
Windsor-based Amico is the general contractor and its manufacturing arm, ALINX Building Technologies, is part of the project that will use a light-gauge steel, pre-fabrication construction process expected to allow the building to be completed more quickly, Dawson said.
“A good chunk of the building is done in a climate-control manufacturing centre in Windsor, actually, and then will be shipped to Sarnia” to be assembled, he said.
Parking for the new building will be shared with the commercial plaza.
The building will have one- and two-bedroom units, each with six appliances and a balcony, and there will be a common room and shared outdoor terrace with community barbecue.
Dawson said the building will be on a bus route, near the Howard Watson Trail and grocery stores, restaurants and other services along London Road.
The apartments will be aimed at the “mid-market,” including recent retirees looking to downsize, young professionals and mature students, Dawson said.
The final development phase will also include almost 1,000 square metres (10,000 square feet) of new commercial space adjacent to Giant Tiger. Construction of that space is expected to begin next spring or summer and be completed some time in 2022, Dawson said.
He said 85 per cent of the commercial space at the site is now occupied, with “a heavy emphasis on health care, professional services, food service – with a good blend of retail.”
Residential use “is something we’ve been looking at for years” for the site, Dawson said.
Since he became involved in the project, “we navigated through two successful phases of redevelopment” and are “quite happy with where things are at, right now, as we look forward to best positioning that site and adding great value to the tenant mix,” Dawson said.
Apartments “also checked the boxes of a need in the community,” he said.
“We feel it’s something that was the best use for that land and the location.”
The pandemic “slowed things down for us, but we’ve just been very patient with this” while working through a five- to six-year plan for the property, he said.
“We probably would have been ahead of schedule if it wasn’t for COVID,” Dawson said. “Nonetheless, we’re very fortunate to be in the position we’re in and we’re quite excited to bring this to the final stages.”
When the apartment building is completed, “we hope to maybe do another one or two, down the road” at other locations, Dawson said.
