Fire chief hired in Plympton-Wyoming

A new fire chief has been hired for Plympton-Wyoming.

The town said Thursday in a news release that Darryl Thompson’s hiring as fire chief and director of fire and emergency services was confirmed this week by the municipal council.

“The Town of Plympton-Wyoming is fortunate to secure Darryl Thompson,” Mayor Lonny Napper said in the statement. “Along with his training abilities, team-building skill set, and overall professionalism to lead as fire chief during these critical times, Mr. Thompson is well-respected and is a strong and capable leader.”

Thompson has spent more than 15 years in senior leadership roles with the Town of Caledon Fire and Emergency Services, and is a graduate of Dalhousie University’s fire service leadership and incident command programs, the municipality said.

“I am extremely excited to join the municipality of Plympton-Wyoming,” Thompson said in the news release. “I look forward to working with council, the management team and, most importantly, the firefighters. I am devoted to developing a strong foundation and a sound collaborative environment.