Fire chief hired in Plympton-Wyoming

A new fire chief has been hired for Plympton-Wyoming.
The town said Thursday in a news release that Darryl Thompson’s hiring as fire chief and director of fire and emergency services was confirmed this week by the municipal council.
“The Town of Plympton-Wyoming is fortunate to secure Darryl Thompson,” Mayor Lonny Napper said in the statement. “Along with his training abilities, team-building skill set, and overall professionalism to lead as fire chief during these critical times, Mr. Thompson is well-respected and is a strong and capable leader.”
Thompson has spent more than 15 years in senior leadership roles with the Town of Caledon Fire and Emergency Services, and is a graduate of Dalhousie University’s fire service leadership and incident command programs, the municipality said.
“I am extremely excited to join the municipality of Plympton-Wyoming,” Thompson said in the news release. “I look forward to working with council, the management team and, most importantly, the firefighters. I am devoted to developing a strong foundation and a sound collaborative environment.
Plympton-Wyoming’s website says the volunteer-based fire service has stations in Wyoming and Camlachie, with 60 part-time, on-call firefighters, as well as a full-time fire chief, an administrative assistant and two part-time district station fire chiefs.
The municipality said in October that Steve Clemens, who had been fire chief and director since 2017, had stepped down “to focus his efforts on other personal and professional opportunities.”
Clemens was hired when fire departments in Camlachie and Wyoming were merged by the municipality.
Six months after becoming chief, Clemens was placed on leave after firefighters discovered a webcam in the radio room of the Wyoming fire hall.
Clemens returned to the job a few weeks later after an independent third-party investigation.
At the time, Carolyn Tripp, the town’s CAO, said the camera had been used for “business-type purposes . . . for Skyping and for different computer programs.”
The municipality also released a statement in December saying it had “reached a mutually acceptable resolution of all employment-related issues with former district fire chief Jeff Scott.”
Scott is one of three former volunteer firefighters with the municipality who said in June 2020 through their lawyers they had been dismissed by the town in February of that year.
