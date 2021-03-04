First Nation near Sarnia battling ‘alarming’ COVID-19 outbreak

A large chunk of the sudden influx of COVID-19 cases Lambton’s top public health official said were discovered this week have been linked to an outbreak at a First Nation near Sarnia the chief there called alarming.

The sudden surge of COVID-19 cases reported in the Sarnia area this week are linked to an “alarming” outbreak at a nearby First Nation.

Jason Henry, chief of Kettle and Stony Point, confirmed officials were dealing with a “community spread” outbreak after the number of active cases there jumped from two to 22 over a two-day span. Henry did not immediately respond Thursday to an interview request but, in a pair of videos posted on the Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point’s Facebook page, he called the situation “quite alarming.”

Fifty tests were conducted Monday and 20 of the results came back two days later.

“All 20 were positive,” he said.

The number of active cases across Sarnia-Lambton, including Kettle and Stony Point, shot up from 65 to 106 Thursday while the cumulative caseload climbed 47 to 2,163.

Henry added there are “more people involved likely” in their outbreak, so it’s “highly important” that residents with symptoms get tested.