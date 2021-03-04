First Nation near Sarnia battling ‘alarming’ COVID-19 outbreak
A large chunk of the sudden influx of COVID-19 cases Lambton’s top public health official said were discovered this week have been linked to an outbreak at a First Nation near Sarnia the chief there called alarming.
The sudden surge of COVID-19 cases reported in the Sarnia area this week are linked to an “alarming” outbreak at a nearby First Nation.
Jason Henry, chief of Kettle and Stony Point, confirmed officials were dealing with a “community spread” outbreak after the number of active cases there jumped from two to 22 over a two-day span. Henry did not immediately respond Thursday to an interview request but, in a pair of videos posted on the Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point’s Facebook page, he called the situation “quite alarming.”
Fifty tests were conducted Monday and 20 of the results came back two days later.
“All 20 were positive,” he said.
The number of active cases across Sarnia-Lambton, including Kettle and Stony Point, shot up from 65 to 106 Thursday while the cumulative caseload climbed 47 to 2,163.
Henry added there are “more people involved likely” in their outbreak, so it’s “highly important” that residents with symptoms get tested.
“Do your part in making sure that you know definitely if you have, or don’t have, COVID-19,” he said. “Jumping to the assumption that you have a cold or a flu or it’s just a sniffle or a headache does not protect the rest of the community.”
Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health, said they’re “actively working” with the First Nation on contact tracing and setting up a vaccine clinic that’s scheduled to open soon.
“We’re working with them on both fronts,” he said.
Vaccinations for first-phase people, such as front-line health-care workers and residents in certain age groups, will start March 8.
In the meantime, a local school and daycare have been closed for two weeks and buses to area high schools from the First Nation – it has an on-reserve population of around 2,100, according to its website – have been cancelled, with students urged to study from home.
“We want to get ahead of this and make sure that we do our part to stop the spread,” Henry said.
Officials did not instruct post-secondary students to stay home.
The local band office, though, continues to be closed to the public and most appointments will be held virtually, Henry said. Sick people must stay home and everyone needs to follow public-health guidelines, he said.
“We had 50 really solid weeks of good numbers. Let’s get back to that,” he said. “Let’s work together by staying home and staying safe.”
