Article content

Flags from Kettle Point, Aamjiwnaang and Walpole Island First Nations were raised along Sarnia’s waterfront Monday.

An Indigenous Community Flag Plaza – recently built in the area formerly known as the Butterfly Garden in the south section of Bayshore Park – honours the history of the three First Nations who represent the signatories to Crown Treaty Number 29, known as the Huron Tract Treaty, signed in 1827, United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples committee member and city councillor Brian White has said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. First Nations flags raised along Sarnia waterfront Back to video

“We are happy the flag plaza could be completed by Solidarity Day, also known as National Indigenous People’s Day,” said United Nations committee chairperson Candace Young, in the release.

An opening celebration for the flag court, approved by the city in 2020, is hoped for September, pending COVID-19 restrictions, she said.

The outer ring of the flag plaza features the Medicine Wheel that embodies the Four Directions, as well as Father Sky, Mother Earth and Spirit Tree – all symbolizing dimensions of health and the cycles of life, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples committee press release announcing the flag plaza explained.

Landscaping and educational signs for the site are planned for later in the year, the committee said.

A master plan is being created for the city’s waterfront, and Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley has suggested involving the Aamjiwnaang First Nation in its development.

“And their vision of what should be occurring on what you can make the case is their waterfront,” Bradley said in May.