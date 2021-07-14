Floating oil report expected this fall

An analysis of how far a mix of diesel, weathered fuels, heavy oil and other hydrocarbons has been spreading underground in Canatara Park is finishing up and details, including ways to keep the problem from getting worse, are expected to be made public this fall, Sarnia's engineering and operations general manager says.

“Our consultant is working on the final version of that report and that will finalize the recommendations for what our remedial action plan will be moving forward,” David Jackson said.

That report then goes to the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks for approval before details and options can come to city council, he said.

Even the minimum will take more than the $130,000 budgeted this year for more steel sheet pile walls and monitoring wells, Jackson said in a recent report.

Expect recommendations for minor work extending walls and for proactive pumping this fall, and for more of the same over the next couple of years, he said.

“Anything beyond that gets extremely expensive quickly.”

The roughly 19-hectare southern section of the municipal park bordering Lake Huron and Point Edward was a landfill from 1929 to 1967 and accepted industrial waste from 1930 to 1944.

The underground floating oil has been contained by wells pumping out the mix and a wall system, which was last added to in 2014.

In 2019, it was discovered the groundwater levels had changed, so a consultant, RWDI Air Inc., was hired by the city to drill a series of boreholes and use laser-induced fluorescence technology to discover how far outside its boundaries the floating oil was moving.

“The areas of concern are along the residential area of Point Edward and in the area of the animal farm and Lake Chipican,” Jackson said. “That’s where we want to make sure that that material doesn’t move across the boundary beyond the site.”