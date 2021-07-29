Fourth COVID-19 wave ‘a certainty’ among unvaccinated: Ranade

A fourth COVID-19 wave throughout an already pandemic-weary region is more than just a possibility, Lambton’s top doctor says.

“I would say it’s mostly a certainty that there will be a fourth wave of unvaccinated people in the fall,” Dr. Sudit Ranade said.

But the key question is what the impact of that impending wave of cases – hospitalizations and deaths – will be, he added. Ranade said he doesn’t expect a high number of either because the majority of the most at-risk residents will be protected by two doses of a vaccine when it arrives.

In the meantime, the local health unit will continue to encourage all eligible residents get vaccines so their lives “can continue in the face of ongoing cases,” Ranade said.

As of this week the overall vaccination picture is “looking really strong,” Ranade said, with close to 160,000 total doses administered by public health, hospitals, pharmacies and doctors’ offices. That figure equates to about 75 per cent of the eligible population – ages 12 and older – in Sarnia-Lambton with one dose and close to 54 per cent with two doses.

“I’m encouraged by the fact that we have really high coverage rates in the most at-risk population age groups,” Ranade said.

Local high-volume clinics will be closing soon – one of Clearwater Arena’s final dates is Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – amid a switch to smaller and mobile facilities, Ranade said.

“Remember that pharmacies are also an option,” he said. “There are so many ways at this point to get vaccine.”

Eligible residents can book appointments through the health unit’s registration page bit.ly/3xzvuBQ. People with questions can call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but officials cautioned call volumes are “very” high.

One new local COVID-19 cases was reported Thursday by Lambton public health. Of the 3,638 cases since the pandemic began, 3,564 are considered resolved while six were still active. A total of 676 have screened positive for a variant of concern, with 40 linked to Delta.

The death toll was still 68 and there were no active outbreaks.

Bluewater Health reported it doesn’t have any COVID patients in hospital.

