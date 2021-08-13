Generations in Sarnia sharing Chess in the Park
Young and old are getting acquainted Friday mornings this month over chess boards set up in a shaded spot outside of the Strangway Centre in Sarnia.
Chess in the Park – a project offered by LEADS Employment Services, a not-for-profit employment and skills development agency, Lambton Elderly Outreach’s Peer Program and the city-owned community centre for adults – is intended as a way to connect generations of enthusiasts.
“I wanted to get involved and start this up because I wanted to connect with the elderly population in Sarnia” while doing “something fun” like playing chess, said Benton DeGurse, 17, a student at St. Patrick’s Catholic high school.
“It’s a great game,” DeGurse said. “It’s tough, it’s mental and it bridges the ages. … It’s a great way to create conversation with other people in the community.”
LEADS runs a youth leadership development program in Sarnia for ages 15 to 30 that aims to get youth engaged in the community “in a meaningful way through volunteering,” said youth coach Kelsey Little.
Members of the group maintain a community garden in nearby Germain Park and donate what’s harvested to the Inn of the Good Shepherd. They also recently began volunteering a local Missions Thrift Store.
Amy Weiler of Lambton Elderly Outreach (LEO), said Chess in the Park is for all ages and all ability levels. Sessions continue each Friday in August from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
The Peer program at elderly outreach is a social group that plans and takes part in activities such as Painting the Park and Coffee in the Park, she said.
“We thought chess was really nice because it’s a game all generations play, so every ability can come and learn and share their knowledge across the generations,” Weiler said.
She said LEADS approached LEO with the idea for intergenerational chess and the Strangeway Centre came on board as a partner.
“It’s something we’ve been wanting to do for a long time,” Rebecca Warren, activities programmer at the centre, said about having adults there involved in an activity with youth.
The Strangway Centre’s programming is for ages 20 and older.
“It just takes having the right community partnerships to get it going,” she said.
“There are a lot of benefits to intergenerational programming for older adults and for youth,” Warren said. “It’s a great experience for both. They can learn from each other, and the interaction they might not normally get.”
Weiler said anyone interesting in joining Chess in the Park can contact her by email at aWeiler@lambtonelderlyoutreach.org, or by phoning 519-845-1353 ext. 310.
