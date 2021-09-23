Grape stompers set to compete Saturday at Lambton County winery

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Pandemic restrictions caused the winery near Forest to cancel last year’s grape stomp, but the event is back this weekend, with the first competitive stomp set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

It will be the sixth year the event raises funds for the Bluewater Centre for Raptor Rehabilitation.

“I’m excited,” said Anne Kurtz-Alton, who runs the winery with her husband Marc Alton. “I kind of missed it last year.”

The couple purchased a farm on a gravel ridge on Aberarder Line in Plympton-Wyoming in 2005 and began growing grapes, although the conventional wisdom said wine grapes wouldn’t flourish in Lambton County’s climate and soil.

They proved the conventional wisdom wrong and opened the winery in 2013, becoming the pioneers of Ontario’s Huron Shores emerging wine region that’s now home to several wineries.

Most of the winery’s grapes are crushed mechanically, but the annual stomp relies on the ancient tradition of crushing them manually under bare feet.

The participants each pay a $10 “stomping fee” that goes to the Lambton County centre that, for many years, has nursed injured birds of prey back to health so they can be released again into the wild.

Birds of prey help keep grape-robbing birds out of the vineyard.

Kurtz-Alton said current pandemic rules for outdoor events, and the area’s high vaccination rate, made it possible to plan the stomp again for this year.

“We’re going to follow all the COVID rules,” she said.

The winery began harvesting grapes this week, and stompers are expected to go to work in tubs of sauvignon blanc and vidal grapes. The stomps are timed and winners declared based on the volume of juice they create.