Grape stompers set to compete Saturday at Lambton County winery
The grape stomp returns Saturday at Alton Farms Estate Winery.
Pandemic restrictions caused the winery near Forest to cancel last year’s grape stomp, but the event is back this weekend, with the first competitive stomp set for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Grape stompers set to compete Saturday at Lambton County winery
It will be the sixth year the event raises funds for the Bluewater Centre for Raptor Rehabilitation.
“I’m excited,” said Anne Kurtz-Alton, who runs the winery with her husband Marc Alton. “I kind of missed it last year.”
The couple purchased a farm on a gravel ridge on Aberarder Line in Plympton-Wyoming in 2005 and began growing grapes, although the conventional wisdom said wine grapes wouldn’t flourish in Lambton County’s climate and soil.
They proved the conventional wisdom wrong and opened the winery in 2013, becoming the pioneers of Ontario’s Huron Shores emerging wine region that’s now home to several wineries.
Most of the winery’s grapes are crushed mechanically, but the annual stomp relies on the ancient tradition of crushing them manually under bare feet.
The participants each pay a $10 “stomping fee” that goes to the Lambton County centre that, for many years, has nursed injured birds of prey back to health so they can be released again into the wild.
Birds of prey help keep grape-robbing birds out of the vineyard.
Kurtz-Alton said current pandemic rules for outdoor events, and the area’s high vaccination rate, made it possible to plan the stomp again for this year.
“We’re going to follow all the COVID rules,” she said.
The winery began harvesting grapes this week, and stompers are expected to go to work in tubs of sauvignon blanc and vidal grapes. The stomps are timed and winners declared based on the volume of juice they create.
“We do use the grapes that are stomped,” Kurtz-Alton said. “People can say, ‘my work went into that bottle.’”
She said, “Fermentation kills all human pathogens, so there’s absolutely no risk.”
The most recent stomp had 200 participants lined up, but it rained that day so only about 40 ended up competing for prizes and bragging rights as the top stompers.
Kurtz-Alton said she expects this year’s competition will be capped at 100 stompers.
There are categories for both adults and children.
“The last time we did there was an 85-year-old,” Kurtz-Alton said. “It was her birthday, and it was on her list of things to do. She was thrilled.”
The youngest to get in a bucket and stomp that year was 18 months, she added.
“It’s really family friendly.”
Marc Alton said, “We have wonderful support in our community, so it’s exciting to have an event that’s so much fun, and allows us to say thanks to the many people that support us.”
The event begins at noon and will feature live entertainment, samples of unreleased wines and demonstrations by the centre for raptor rehabilitation.
Food and wine will also be available to purchase on the winery patio and local artisans will be selling their wares onsite.
