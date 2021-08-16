Green Party candidate named for Sarnia-Lambton

Stephanie Bunko has been acclaimed as the federal candidate for the Green Party in Sarnia-Lambton.

Born and raised in Sarnia, Bunko attended Lambton College and works in project management.

Bunko said this is her first campaign as a candidate but added she has been an activist in the past.

“I felt like I needed to do more because you can only do so much when it comes to activism,” she said. “Sometimes the policy needs to be changed for actual good to happen. I have definitely been thinking about it for a while.”

The timing “just kind of lined up” with there being an opening for a candidate with the Green Party in Sarnia-Lambton at the same time “my oldest is going away to university,” Bunko said.

“A lot of their platforms and morals and values are very aligned with what I view,” she said about the party. “I’m really into eco-justice, zero-waste lifestyle, living sustainably.”

Bunko said she finds it easy to speak about the party’s positions while “trying to raise not only awareness, but better policies in order for the community to benefit from.”

Election day is Sept. 20.

pmorden@postmedia.com