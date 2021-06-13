Green space cleanup project eyed for 2022: MTO
Ontario’s Transportation Ministry has announced a date for long-sought landscaping of the green spaces around Sarnia’s Highway 402 interchanges.
As part of a 15-kilometre road rehabilitation project along the highway – from about one kilometre east of Mandaumin Road until nearly the Blue Water Bridge – the ministry is planning to plant various trees and shrubs at the Indian Road and Front and Christina streets interchanges, as well as near Edgewood Street next year, a ministry spokesperson confirmed in an email.
The target date for the work is pending approvals, a recent report from Sarnia’s community services department says.
The project has been in the works since 2010, Transportation Ministry officials said, and is cleanup from a $60-million Highway 402 widening project.
Full project cost has yet to be determined, officials said.
Sarnia’s Communities in Bloom Committee in 2018 announced that the ministry would be footing the $150,000 cost for landscaping project.
Community beautification projects done by the Sarnia-Lambton Chamber of Commerce’s greenbelt committee, dating back to the 1990s, were torn up during 402-widening construction.
“Staff from both the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) and the city have been coordinating and discussing the advancement of this project with many volunteers for a number of years,” the city report from community services general manager Stacey Forfar says.
“Staff are delighted to be able to share with the residents of Sarnia that pending project approvals the MTO is planning on advancing this project as part of the lane re-surfacing project for the spring of 2022.”
Former Communities in Bloom committee chairperson Anne Marie Gillis said she’s “thrilled” but cautiously optimistic about the latest announcement, noting the design was approved two years ago and work that was slated for 2020 was delayed.
“I’m optimistic but I’ll wait to see,” she said.
