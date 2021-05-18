Gypsy moth spraying planned Friday

Gypsy moth spraying is scheduled for Friday across 49.2 hectares in Sarnia's north, a week after the scheduled first application May 14.

Observer staff
May 18, 2021
Gypsy moth caterpillars represent the larval stage of an invasive species that, if left unchecked, will defoliate forests and ultimately kill the trees they feed on. Postmedia file photo
A biological pesticide with active ingredient Bacillus thuringiensis v kurstaki (Btk) is scheduled to be sprayed by Zimmer Air Services using a twin-engine helicopter between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Expect brief road closures and noise during spraying in the area north of Hollywood place between Marcin Road and Newell Street, south of Michigan Avenue to Errol Road West between Christina Street and Newell Street, south of Michigan Road to Rosedale Avenue between Colborne Road and Matthews Avenue, and Canatara Park west of Lake Chipican.

The spraying is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if necessary, city officials said.

No special precautions need to be taken, but residents may consider remaining indoors 30 minutes after spraying; bringing laundry, toys and pets indoors; covering or afterwards rinsing lawn furniture, pools and barbecues; and shutting off heating and cooling vents, officials said in the news release.

More information is available at sarnia.ca/gypsy-moth-control-program.

