Heat and power plant project completed at Bluewater Health

A two-year $5 million project to reduce energy costs and put the savings towards patient care has wrapped up at Bluewater Health.

In a news release Friday, the hospital group announced work recently finished on an 800-kilowatt-hours combined heat and power plant, expected to save at least $500,000 per year in energy costs at Sarnia’s hospital.

“The key thing for us is that money goes straight back into care of our patients,” said Jack Vanderveen, Bluewater Health’s interim director of biomedical engineering and support services.

“It’s not just about being green and producing our own energy, it’s about seeing our dollars within the hospital budget go further for our patients,” he said.

Officials last September estimated the project – expected to cover about 60 per cent of the hospital’s energy needs – would be completed by January, but extra structural upgrades slightly upped the cost and extended the project runway, Vanderveen said.