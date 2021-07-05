Heat warning for Sarnia area extended to Tuesday

Paul Morden
Jul 05, 2021
Luke Nisbet, 7, of Sarnia cools off during a visit Monday morning to the Point Edward Splash Pad. Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Monday with the high temperature forecast to reach 35 C. Hot temperatures were expected to continue Tuesday with a break later in the day with the arrival of a cold front. The Point Edward Splash Pad is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Luke Nisbet, 7, of Sarnia cools off during a visit Monday morning to the Point Edward Splash Pad. Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Monday with the high temperature forecast to reach 35 C. Hot temperatures were expected to continue Tuesday with a break later in the day with the arrival of a cold front. The Point Edward Splash Pad is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Photo by Paul Morden /The Observer

Environment Canada said a heat warning for Sarnia and Lambton County was expected to continue into Tuesday.

Daytime highs of 35 C, with a humidex of 40 C, were predicted while overnight temperatures Monday where expected to remain above 20 C, providing little relief.

But a cold front is forecast to arrive in the region later Tuesday to provide relief, possibly bringing showers and thunderstorms, the weather agency said.

The Point Edward Splash Pad was already busy shortly after opening Monday at 10 a.m.

The splash pad at the village’s Waterfront Park operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Aria Gibson, 3, of Corunna cools off during a visit Monday morning to the Point Edward Splash Pad.
Aria Gibson, 3, of Corunna cools off during a visit Monday morning to the Point Edward Splash Pad. Photo by Paul Morden /The Observer

Blake Gibson, 2, of Corunna cools off during a visit Monday morning to the Point Edward Splash Pad.
Blake Gibson, 2, of Corunna cools off during a visit Monday morning to the Point Edward Splash Pad. Photo by Paul Morden /The Observer
