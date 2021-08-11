A heat warning issued for the Sarnia is expected to extend into Friday, with humidex readings reaching above 40 C during the day.

A heat warning issued for the Sarnia is expected to extend into Friday, with humidex readings reaching above 40 C during the day.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Lambton public health said a heat warning is issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada when two consecutive days are forecast to have a daytime high temperature of 31 C or higher, and a nighttime temperature of 20 C or higher, or a humidex greater than 40 C.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Heat warning issued for Sarnia area Back to video

During periods of high temperatures and humidity, bodies may not be able to cool properly which can lead to heat exhaustion or even heat stroke, the public health agency said.

Information about extreme heat, health and a list of available cooling centre locations and hours of operation is posted on Lambton public health’s website, lambtonpublichealth.ca.

The agency said cooling centres may be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Environment and Climate Change Canada also warns hot and humid air can lead to deteriorating air quality. It said cooler and less humid weather is forecast to arrive by the weekend.