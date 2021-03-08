Police are looking for help investigating a trailer theft.

Article content

Police are looking for help investigating a trailer theft.

The 30-foot 2019 Impact Vapor Lite hauler trailer went missing from the 400 block of McGregor Side Road March 4 some time between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., police said

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Help sought in trailer theft investigation Back to video

A generator and various tools were also in the trailer, which as a licence plate number of S3742S, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Jeff Rovers at 519-344-8861 ext. 6159, or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Be wary of prescription fraud, police say

Police are asking pharmacists to be wary after several recent instances of prescription fraud for narcotics.

Suspects have contacted pharmacists posing as a doctor’s office and requesting a prescription for a patient, police said.

Someone is then sent to pick up the drugs under that false name, police said.

It is believed the suspects are from out of town and have access to medical credentials that allow them to place the order, police said.

Pharmacists should scrutinize suspicious orders from out-of-town doctors and call police if they come across prescriptions believed to be fraudulent, police added.