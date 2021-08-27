Historic cemetery tour set for Sept. 18 in Petrolia
History is set to come to life Sept. 18 at Petrolia’s Hillsdale Cemetery during this year’s cemetery tour.
The Petrolia heritage committee and Petrolia Community Theatre have been partnering with others for several years to hold the regular tours featuring short live performances about some of the community’s past residents.
Tickets are $20 and are available at the town hall for the tour that runs noon to 4 p.m. Proceeds help pay for maintenance and improvements at the cemetery.
“We spend a lot of time researching various characters and occupants at Hillsdale Cemetery,” said Liz Welsh, a heritage committee member.
Federal funding has allowed the group to hire summer students to carry out research about individuals interred at Hillsdale, which is passed along to the community theatre group.
“They create a small vignette – a two- to three-minute play,” which actors in the group perform, in costume, at the gravesite of the individual the story is about for the tours, Welsh said.
“We, of course, have no shortage of wonderful characters out there and this year is no exception,” she said. “We go from well-known Petrolia names to people you have probably never heard of who played significant roles in the development of Petrolia and the oil industry.”
Petrolia became an boom town after oil was found in the mid-1800s at nearby Oil Springs.
There will be eight vignettes performed this year for the guided walking tours, which will leave every 15 minutes and take about one hour to complete.
The first tour was held at Petrolia’s cemetery in 2013 and the second in 2014. They were organized every other year after that, although last year’s was postponed because of the pandemic.
“Probably, our next one won’t be until 2024 when Petrolia celebrates 150 years as a town,” Welsh said.
The guides also pass along “facts and tidbits” about the cemetery during the tour while the Lambton branch of the Ontario Genealogical Society is expected to be on site during the day offering help and resources for those interested in researching their family tree, Welsh said.
The tour can accommodate between 250 and 300 people during the day, she said.
“We try to keep the tours small, especially this year so we have lots of room for people” to socially distance, Welsh said.
She said other communities offer cemetery tours, but Petrolia’s tradition of combining it with live performances of historical vignettes is unique.
“It’s very, very popular and the tickets are selling well this year,” she said.
The tours follow public-health protocols and the event is appropriate for anyone age 10 and older, Welsh said.
While the heritage committee selects some familiar names from local history for the tours, Welsh said they’ve also just selected interesting looking headstones.
“We try to find one under a tree so it’s cool for our actors, and then we just start researching them,” she said. “Sometimes, we don’t know what we’re going to find.”
