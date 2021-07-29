Holmes Foundry demolition work set to resume
Demolition and cleanup work at the former Holmes Foundry in Point Edward is expected to resume soon.
In a recent news release, Village of Point Edward officials said demolition equipment will start moving on site the week after the Civic Holiday long weekend.
Holmes Foundry demolition work set to resume
The estimated $840,000 demolition and cleanup project is expected to take six to eight weeks, village CAO Jim Burns said.
“So the buildings will be gone and disposed of, vegetation will be removed and the site will be in a condition that it can be maintained going forward,” he said.
The expense stems from a property standards order issued by council in late 2019 for the long-vacant 6.5-hectare former industrial site.
It’s been listed for sale at $7 million, after a legal battle over its ownership was resolved in late 2017.
Point Edward Gateway Inc., which owns the former Chrysler property, has agreed to maintain the site after cleanup, and to carry out environmental and risk assessments.
“There’s a huge unknown if there’s any environmental liability there,” Burns said.
Demolition and cleanup costs will be put on the property’s tax bill, he said.
The agreement between the ownership group and the village came after the discovery people were using the former foundry for shelter, and were also starting fires.
Firefighters were being put at risk by responding, Burns said.
“So that’s kind of our first prerogative, is to make the property safe and presentable, and then in the process more appealing for a potential purchaser,” he said.
“Hopefully somebody buys it and develops it,” he added.
Demolition work that started in 2020 on the site to remove the buildings and vegetation was halted that March by a stop work order from Ontario’s Labour Ministry.
A new work plan recently agreed to by labour and environment ministries focuses on keeping workers safe with proper protective equipment, and also has provisions for air monitoring, Burns said.
Schouten Excavating was initially hired to do the work for an estimated $250,000, but the additional measures required has increased that to $840,000, Burns said.
“Everything has been considered and we’re quite confident that’s the number now.”
Several requirements like building a gravel road to get to and from the buildings contributed to the price hike, Burns said.
“So we’re not stirring up soil,” he said. “The plan is to do as little disturbance of the soil as possible because there’s concern about contaminants.”
The cost of consulting work via S2S Environmental is also included in the estimate, Burns said.
“We wanted to make sure any costs we had, anything we had to deal with, was appropriate, and we just felt it was best to have some outside expertise to deal with that.”
Point Edward Mayor Bev Hand said she was doing a “happy dance” amid the news that demolition work was expected to resume.
Though, she cautioned, it’s familiar territory for the village, referring to just before the stop work order was issued in 2020.
“So I’m trying to caution myself, be happy but be prepared,” she said. “I really think this is a good moment.”
With files from Paul Morden
tkula@postmedia.com