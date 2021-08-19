Home building permits issued by Lambton County well ahead of last year

A total of 231 new dwelling permits were issued by the county in the first half of 2021, which was 166 more than at the same point in 2020 for the nine municipalities Lambton administers construction permits for.

Leading the way were Plympton-Wyoming with 73 permits as of the end of June, Petrolia with 71 and St. Clair Township with 61.

“Our numbers for July and August are through the roof, too,” said Corrine Nauta, manager of the county’s building services department.

Scott Henderson, president of the Sarnia Lambton Home Builders Association, said some county municipalities, such as Plympton-Wyoming and St. Clair Township, “are more development friendly” than Sarnia.

“It’s far easier for a builder to get through the permit process out in those areas,” he said.

“Land availability” and land prices in Sarnia are also challenges, but the housing industry remains busy, Henderson said.

“I don’t think there’s anybody complaining about no work at all,” he said.

Lambton County’s building services department handles building permits for municipalities outside of Sarnia and Lambton Shores, which each issue their own.

As of June, Sarnia had issued permits for 82 dwellings, including some multi-unit buildings, while Lambton Shores had issued permits for 74 dwellings, according to a recent building services department report to county council.

Residential construction paused after the pandemic began in 2020, except for new homes that had ready been issued permits, “and then it took right off as soon as things opened back up again,” Nauta said.