Homelessness count underway in Lambton County

Participation was voluntary and individuals were also asked to take part in an additional process to determine their needs. That information will be used to develop a local by-name list, a tool to help deliver homelessness services locally.

The county’s homelessness prevention team is leading the count, with support from other staff members in the county division, the Sarnia Lambton Native Friendship Centre, Inn of the Good Shepherd and the North Lambton Community Health Centre.

“This is more of a point-in-time count,” she said about the approach being taken with the latest enumeration.

An enumeration in 2018 found 123 individuals who identified as being homeless and another 222 who were identified by community partners as appearing to be homeless, said Valerie Colasanti, general manager of the county’s social services division.

Lambton County social services workers were out in the community this week conducting an updated count of the local homeless population.

That list provides “real-time data on who is experiencing homelessness,” Colasanti said.

“I feel strongly that if we’re going to go out and say there are a number of people experiencing homelessness, we should also work with them to try and become housed.”

The list will include who the individuals are, where they are staying and what their needs are, she said.

“Based on that, we will be able to determine if there are new services we need to be providing” or if existing services need to be enhanced, she said.

The list should be able to show, at any given time, how many people are experiencing homelessness in the community, Colasanti said.

It will use a federal system of creating a “live-time” database already used in other large communities and now opening up to smaller, rural communities, she said.

It’s easier to apply for federal and provincial funding with “hard data” to show why the money is needed for additional housing or support, Colasanti said’

“We have a lot more individuals who are experiencing homelessness right now we are aware of because of COVID and through our homeless shelter system,” she said.

“We know we’ve been as high as 285 individuals and families staying in our shelter system, and we’ve had over 1,000 individuals come through the system,” during the pandemic, she said.

“We’ve been able to divert many of them into other housing, but they would have been precariously housed,” Colasanti added. “That number is certainly higher than what we would have seen in 2018.”