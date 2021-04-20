





Article content Sarnia’s humane society is asking for 1.2 hectares in Centennial Park to build a new animal shelter, next door to its existing site built in the 1980s. Humane society spokesperson Miro Soucek called the request for park land and tripling the existing humane society footprint a “substantial” ask, but city council unanimously Monday voted in favour of starting the public input process for an official plan amendment and rezoning application to potentially allow the new build. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Humane society hoping to build new animal shelter in Centennial Park Back to video “I think the public could come around if you really explain it to them, but you’ll have a lot of people against it,” said Coun. Dave Boushy. Coun. George Vandenberg, a member of the Sarnia and District Humane Society’s board, declared a conflict of interest so did not vote. Council last year approved rezoning so the humane society could create outdoor dog kennels and offer grooming and veterinary services at 131 Exmouth St.

Article content Renovations to kennels and the ventilation system, as well as a to fix the gap that formed between the original structure and an addition built in 2004, were planned at the time and estimated at $2 million to $2.5 million. It’s believed the cost of building new is about the same, though that total may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, executive director Donna Pyette said. With a “very, very similar” cost, building new is preferred to repairing an old building, said Geoff Dale of consulting engineers Robert E. Dale Ltd. There’s now barely enough room for the humane society to function in its existing space, which is why it needs more land, Dale added. He also noted renovating a shelter with animals inside is problematic. Though it was before his time on council, Mayor Mike Bradley said he remembered the debate about giving up public park land for the existing shelter location being “extremely controversial.” Boushy said he voted against it at the time. “But I came around after it was up and saw how (the humane society) functioned there, how you work,” he said. The proposed new build would not affect a nearby park gazebo and any trees impacted would be replaced two to one, at least, said Soucek, the humane society’s former board chairperson who spoke to council Monday. The board had looked at other locations to build new but wants to focus on Centennial Park, Soucek said, noting there’s a hill that creates some separation from the strip where the humane society exists and the rest of the park.

Article content “I think partly the city is familiar with the humane society being in the northwest corner of Centennial Park,” he said. Keeping the facility in the park also reflects the partnership between the shelter and the city, as well as community spirit, he said. The $1 lease the humane society signed with the City of Sarnia for the land in 1980 was extended years ago until 2040. Under the lease, the building would be sold at fair market value, but the humane society is open to negotiations “to ensure all parties are satisfied with the outcome,” Soucek’s report to council stated. The hope is the city can repurpose the old building if the humane society moves, Soucek said, suggesting it as a potential location for parks and recreation or city bylaw staff. Plans are to launch a fundraising campaign to help cover the costs, Pyette said, noting that won’t start until after the public input and rezoning processes. Expectations are to begin work in 2022, Dale added. The humane society would cover any soil testing and abatement costs, Soucek’s presentation said. When the matter opens for public feedback depends on when the humane society makes its application to amend the city’s official plan and zoning bylaw, a city official said, noting the matter will be posted at speakupsarnia.ca. tkula@postmedia.com

