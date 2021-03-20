Hundreds gather to oppose lockdown

Article content

Several hundred people gathered Saturday at Sarnia City Hall to protest the pandemic lockdown.

A musician played guitar and sang as the crowd gathered for 11 a.m. After the crowd recited the Lord’s Prayer and and O Canada, there were speeches and a march down Front Street to London Road and back on Christina Street to City Hall.

The rally was promoted on the Facebook page, Sarnia-Lambton Businesses Fighting Back, as part of a World Wide Rally for Freedom and Democracy.

A woman who encouraged the crowd to take part in the march following the rally declined to speak with The Observer about the event.

One of the speakers was Rob Theriault, owner of the Corunna Fitness Centre, who received a warning from Lambton OPP officers last week for operating his business during the lockdown.

“I am deemed as non-essential by the government but I am open,” he said, to cheers from the crowd.

“Open up. It’s possible. We can do it together.”

Several people held signs, including a copy of the Canadian Charter of Right and Freedoms, but few wore facemasks as they stood together outside City Hall.

No police vehicles or uniformed officers were seen in the area.

“This lockdown has been horrible for my spirit and a lot of my friends have told me that they feel the same way,” Wendy Hoy told the crowd through a bullhorn. “And all I can say is, ‘no more lockdown.’

