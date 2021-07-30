‘I could have died,’ Sarnia man admits after latest impaired-driving conviction
A judge had some harsh words for a Sarnia man who ditched his car near Wyoming and stumbled around the area trying to disguise from police how impaired he was.
A judge had harsh words for a Sarnia man who ditched his car near Wyoming and stumbled around the area trying to disguise from police how impaired he was.
“You were involved in a serious motor-vehicle accident here where the vehicle was totalled,” Justice Paul Kowalyshyn said as he sentenced Brandon Rankin for his second impaired-driving conviction. “You’re fortunate that there were no serious injuries sustained by you – or death.”
Rankin, 34, agreed, saying he was “very” remorseful.
“I could have died in this accident. It was just a stupid decision,” he said. “I feel terrible. I’m sorry.”
The court heard Lambton OPP were called to a single-car rollover on Churchill Line next to Watson Timber Mart around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 6. A neighbour who heard the crash ran to help and told Rankin to stay in the car, but he stumbled out.
“And asked her not to tell the police,” assistant Crown attorney David Nicol said while reading an agreed statement of facts. “The witness could smell alcohol on his breath.”
When police arrived, Rankin started walking – slowly – toward them.
“Smoking a cigarette and carefully placing one foot in front of the other as they were attempting to appear sober,” Nicol said.
But it didn’t work as he seemed unsteady and “at one time almost fell backwards.”
Rankin told police – they could smell alcohol on his breath – he was driving his girlfriend’s car back to her home in Watford, but he “could not complete his train of thought as to how he got in the collision,” Nicol said. He also kept repeating certain words and had a “very dazed and glossy stare” while speaking with police.
Officers asked him what direction he was heading.
“He stated, ‘south,’ confidently – even though Churchill Line is an east-west road, with Watford being a straight shot east,” Nicol said.
To clarify, police asked him to point what direction he was going.
“He looked around confused,” Nicol said. “And could not provide police an answer.”
Rankin told police he didn’t drink or do drugs that day, but was arrested on grounds of suspected impaired driving. He told the officers he didn’t have his driver’s licence, insurance or ownership documents on him, but added they were probably in the car.
Yet police found them all in his pockets during his arrest.
“Mr. Rankin could not provide an answer and appeared stunned,” Nicol said.
Police also found a plastic bag with about 10 grams of dried cannabis in his pocket.
Officers took him by the arm and led him to a police cruiser, then let go and told him to get inside.
“Mr. Rankin lost his balance and nearly fell backwards, requiring several sharp steps to recover,” Nicol said, adding he finally got into the police car “with some difficulty.”
He was taken to headquarters in nearby Petrolia for testing, which showed he had between 220 and 230 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.
Rankin’s defence lawyer said he was drinking the day before, woke up and didn’t realize how impaired he still was.
“He should not have been driving,” the lawyer added.
Rankin pleaded guilty on July 23 to impaired driving, his second conviction since 2009.
“You’ve been lucky twice. You’ve heard the saying, ‘Three strikes and you’re out?’ You may not get that third opportunity if you don’t take some immediate steps,” Kowalyshyn said of addressing alcohol-related issues.
The judge imposed a $3,000 fine, banned him from driving for two years, and added a one-year probation order featuring 10 hours of community service.
“Hopefully we will not see you back here again, Mr. Rankin,” Kowalyshyn said.
Other charges were withdrawn.
