Immunization begins for Lambton County residents age 90-plus

Helen Marcy, 94, was first in line Saturday when the COVID-19 immunization clinic for Lambton County residents over the age of 90 opened in the Optimist Club Community Hall at the arena in Point Edward.

She was feeling anxious about getting the shot but it was over before she knew it and Marcy received a round of applause from staff set up in the hall decorated with artwork by local school children to brighten up the space expected to be a main focus of local immunization efforts in the coming months.

Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer

“We’ve been waiting for this moment,” said son-in-law Ward Finch who brought Marcy for her initial shot.

“She didn’t even feel it,” he added.

Finch said Marcy is “actually as strong as a horse” and has generally been well through the pandemic, although she was exposed to COVID-19 earlier from a support worker.

“She picked it up but she didn’t have any symptoms,” Finch said. “She has been fine ever since.”