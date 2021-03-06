Immunization begins for Lambton County residents age 90-plus
Helen Marcy, 94, was first in line Saturday when the COVID-19 immunization clinic for Lambton County residents over the age of 90 opened in the Optimist Club Community Hall at the arena in Point Edward.
She was feeling anxious about getting the shot but it was over before she knew it and Marcy received a round of applause from staff set up in the hall decorated with artwork by local school children to brighten up the space expected to be a main focus of local immunization efforts in the coming months.
“We’ve been waiting for this moment,” said son-in-law Ward Finch who brought Marcy for her initial shot.
“She didn’t even feel it,” he added.
Finch said Marcy is “actually as strong as a horse” and has generally been well through the pandemic, although she was exposed to COVID-19 earlier from a support worker.
“She picked it up but she didn’t have any symptoms,” Finch said. “She has been fine ever since.”
It was a “huge day” for the community “and all of our staff who have worked so hard to get to this point,” said Kevin Churchill, family health manager with Lambton Public Health.
“This is our first 90-plus clinic and it goes a little slower,” he said. “We need to take some extra care, but so far so good.”
The public health agency said it has completed online pre-registration for Lambton residents over the age of 90, along with their essential caregivers. Almost 100 per cent of group, locally, enrolled, with more than 600 responses from residents over 90 and 175 from caregivers, according to the agency’s website.
“I think we have about 180 people booked in today,” Churchill said. “And, we have clinics booked through the week.”
Clinics are also being held in Wyoming and Forest, he said.
More than 4,300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to Sarnia-area residents – mainly into the arms of seniors and front-line health-care workers and caregivers – as of Wednesday. That figure is expected to climb as fixed-site clinics and mobile teams continue to distribute doses.
Information about local immunization efforts is available online at GetTheVaccine.ca.
The public health agency reported Saturday there were 21 new local cases of COVID-19. The number of active cases was 134.
The number of outbreaks at local institutions and workplaces was down one to five, as of Saturday.
Bluewater Health reported Friday there were three confirmed COVID-19 patients in local hospitals.
With files from Terry Bridge of The Observer