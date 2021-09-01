Impaired driver’s need to get home before crashing ‘no excuse,’ Sarnia judge says

A 21-year-old woman convicted of impaired driving after crashing into a Lambton County ditch two months ago told a Sarnia judge she understands drinking and driving is not tolerated.

“It was just in my situation I had to come home,” Alanna Brown said Wednesday.

She did not explain why, but that didn’t matter to Justice Krista Lynn Leszczynski.

“That is no excuse, Ms. Brown,” she said while imposing a $1,100 fine and one-year driving ban.

Leszczynski also told the Chatham-Kent woman she was “fortunate” no other cars were involved in the “very serious” crash.

“But you’re also fortunate you didn’t hurt or cause the death of any other person, which we do see on a regular basis,” she said.

The court heard Brown called police after rolling into a Dawn-Euphemia Township ditch shortly before 2 a.m. on July 2. Brown explained to dispatch early that Friday morning on the heels of Canada Day she missed a stop sign at Bentpath Line and Mandaumin Road.

“When she realized her mishap, she tried to overcorrect and rolled into the ditch,” assistant Crown attorney David Nicol said while reading an agreed statement of facts to the court.

Brown told the judge it was a “freak accident.”

“I did really mess up,” she said as she became emotional. “This was a really big eye-opener for me.”

After officers arrived, they could smell alcohol on Brown and she made some comments about drinking. She failed a roadside test, was arrested and taken to headquarters in Petrolia for testing. Results showed she had 110 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

The legal limit is 80.

Brown, who represented herself in court, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one charge of impaired driving. Nicol pointed out she had no prior criminal record and asked for the minimum $1,000 fine.

“Quite fortunately for Ms. Brown and everybody around her, she was the only individual involved in that collision,” he said.

Brown suggested the same penalty, but Leszczynski tacked on an extra $100 due to the crash.

A second impaired driving-related charge Lambton OPP laid at the time was withdrawn.

