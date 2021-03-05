Impaired motorist ‘embarrassed’ after blocking Sarnia coffee shop drive-thru
Nearly four years ago a Sarnia man told a judge he was “tired of using” drugs after a series of convictions landed him in jail for four months.
Article content
Nearly four years ago, a Sarnia man told a judge he was “tired of using” drugs after a series of convictions landed him in jail for four months.
But about two months ago, Sarnia police had to break into Graham Jillson’s car after he passed out behind the wheel – with the transmission still in drive – while in the drive-thru of a busy south-end coffee shop shortly after smoking fentanyl.
Impaired motorist ‘embarrassed’ after blocking Sarnia coffee shop drive-thru Back to video
“You are fortunate, sir, that you didn’t harm yourself or anyone else during the course of that incident,” Justice Krista Lynn Leszczynski said Thursday in a Sarnia courtroom.
“It really bothers me that I could have hurt somebody,” Jillson told the judge. “I’m embarrassed of it.”
The court heard Jillson pulled into the Vidal Street South Tim Hortons around 8 a.m. on Jan. 2. After stopping to smoke the opioid, which is 100 times more powerful than morphine, he headed towards the drive-thru.
He then struck a yellow pillar and a curb before passing out. Coffee shop staff tried to get his attention since he was holding up a line of car-based customers, but he was unresponsive with his head hanging forward, so they called 911.
Advertisement
Article content
The 33-year-old, who now lives in Port Lambton, still wasn’t responding when police and paramedics arrived that Saturday morning and his doors were locked, so officers started hitting his windows with their batons. Police struggled to break them, but managed to create a hole, peeled back the glass and pulled him from the car.
“There was a tremendous level of impairment,” assistant Crown attorney Ryan Iaquinta said to the judge. “The police had to essentially break into his car to get him out as he was unresponsive while the vehicle was still in drive.”
Officers noticed part of a pink straw and a lighter sitting on the passenger’s seat. Jillson slowly started to regain consciousness while on a stretcher and told paramedics about ingesting the drug.
“I’m grateful that the first responders came and got me out of my car,” Jillson said.
He was taken to hospital. Two months and two days later, Jillson, who represented himself in court, pleaded guilty to one Criminal Code charge of impaired-by-drug driving.
This was Jillson’s first impaired-driving conviction, but his record is “lengthy,” he admitted. He added he hasn’t touched drugs since the day of the incident and is getting treatment.
“I don’t have the urge to pick up drugs,” he said.
The Crown asked for a $2,300 fine – well above the $1,000 minimum.
“The fine is a little more than what I was expecting, but ultimately I was impaired and I could have put people in harm’s way,” Jillson said.
Leszczynski called the fine “appropriate,” but shaved off $300. She also banned him from driving for one year.
tbridge@postmedia.com
@ObserverTerry