Article content

Imperial Oil is appealing penalties issued by Ontario’s Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks to the company’s Sarnia refinery in 2019 under a new provincial regulation for sulphur dioxide releases from petroleum facilities.

A hearing into the company’s appeal is now scheduled for April 2022 at the Ontario Land Tribunal.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Imperial Oil appealing provincial sulphur dioxide penalties Back to video

The ministry issued penalties totalling just more than $800,000 for incidents in July, August and October 2019.

Imperial Oil said in a statement the penalties were related to a new regulation that had just been implemented by the ministry in July 2019. The penalty order issued by the ministry alleged Imperial violated a section of the regulation that stated a person shall not discharge or permit the discharge of a total of more than 225 kilograms of sulphur dioxide in a 24-hour period from one or more pieces of acid gas combustion equipment at a petroleum facility.