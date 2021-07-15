Sarnia Imperials coach facing fraud charges

The coach/general manager of the Sarnia Imperials is charged with fraud as police say they're investigating issues with the semi-pro football team's bank account.

The top executive with the Sarnia Imperial football team is facing fraud and other charges as police say they’re investigating issues with the semi-pro club’s bank account.

Sarnia police Thursday said an investigation began May 7 after a person connected to the Sarnia Imperial Football Club was made aware their signature and name were allegedly being used to access the club’s finances.

The ensuing investigation suggested various fraudulent activities occurred dating back to 2014, police alleged.

While the exact details weren’t provided, Sarnia police Const. Giovanni Sottosanti said the accused – the team’s president and general manager – was allegedly “impersonating somebody” by signing their name on documents, including cheques.

“When you have a club, you usually have two signatures on something,” Sottosanti said. “There were two signatures required, and obviously one of them was not the person it was supposed to be.”

Several transactions over the years allegedly added up to fraud with a value more than $5,000, Sottosanti said.

The exact sum wasn’t available, the police spokesperson said.

The person whose name was allegedly used has been associated with the semi-pro Northern Football Conference club, Sottosanti said.

Jake Dieter Cherski, 53, of Sarnia is charged with fraud with a value of more than $5,000, identity fraud, making a forged document and criminal breach of trust.

Cherski, also a former Sarnia mayoral candidate, is scheduled to appear in Sarnia court Aug. 17.

The former defensive lineman for the Imperials and the team’s general manager since 2008 did not reply to a voicemail requesting comment.

Cherski is also the longtime coach of the Imperials.

Northern Football Conference league officials didn’t return a request for comment by press time Thursday.

A 2013 profile in The Sarnia Observer stated Cherski was raised in the Lambton County community of Courtright and worked as a car salesman. He had also opened a restaurant in Sarnia, Philly Cheese Jakes, and was the father of three children.

He said he enjoyed life in Sarnia and surrounding Lambton County. “There’s so much to do when it comes to outdoor events. It just oozes with small-town personality.”

